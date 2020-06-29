New state flag will soon wave in Mississippi but, residents must vote first.

JACKSON, Miss. (WGNO)- Covering Mississippi, residents will vote on a new state flag in November.

Lawmakers in both the State House and Senate approved the change Sunday. Governor Tate Teeves says, he will sign it into law.

The bill will create a commission to redesign the flag. It mandates that the new flag must include the phrase “In God We Trust.”

Mississippi is the last state with the confederate battle emblem as part of its flag but, other states have confederate imagery in their flag designs.