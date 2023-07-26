SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A new pilot program has been unveiled to provided crisis intervention services to those suffering from mental health & substance abuse issues in St. Tammany Parish.

The Ness Center Crisis Services Pilot program serves as an agreement with several governmental and first responder agencies to include service involving mobile crisis response, and community brief crisis support.

Another part of the program will include sending a behavioral specialist to respond to crisis calls alongside firefighters and law enforcement.

The goal is to extend mental health services to those in a crisis beyond the initial emergency call.

“One stop shop is what we call it, where you can get an assessment from a scene, crisis, to the center, and get placed into the proper program, and have follow up. So we want to give the citizens in St. Tammany parish that are in crisis an opportunity to get treatment and get care,” said St. Tammany Parish Fire Chief Chris Koaufman.

The pilot program will last for six months while data is collected.

No patients will be turned away regardless of their ability to pay.

