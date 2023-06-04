NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has implemented some new service changes for the Summer starting on Sunday, June 4th.

According to the RTA, select routes will experience minor adjustments to schedules.

The affected routes are as follows:

3- Tulane-Elmwood Now arriving every 20 minutes. 8-St. Claude-Arabi Now arriving every 20 minutes. 9-Broad-Napolean Now arriving every 20 minutes. 11-Magazine Now arriving every 30 minutes. 27-Louisiana Now arriving every 35 minutes. 55-Elysian Fields Now arriving every 30 minutes. 61-Lake Forest-Village De L’est Now arriving every 25 minutes. 62-Morrison Now arriving every 25 minutes.

67-Michoud Loop Now arriving every 35 minutes.

Select AM trips will service Bullard Ave. in both directions. 86-St. Maurice-Chalmette Starting June 4, this route will be extended and will now travel to Nunez Community College. 91-Jackson-Esplanade Now arriving every 30 minutes.

Riders are encouraged to review the new schedules located on RTA buses, in public libraries, and in the lobby of the Canal Street Facility. Digital copies are also available at norta.com and on the Le Pass mobile app or contact a representative directly at the RTA’s ride line at 504-248-3900.

