New Roads man dies in single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 415

VENTRESS, La. (BRPROUD) – 66-year-old George Forest, of New Roads died while attempting to change lanes in Pointe Coupee Parish.

On Wednesday, July 15, Forest was driving southbound in a 2005 Ford F-150 on LA Hwy 415 when the vehicle drove off the road.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. and “for reasons still under investigation, Forest entered the northbound lane of LA Hwy 415 in an attempt to pass another southbound vehicle,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Forest was able to get into the northbound lane of LA Hwy 415 but did not stay there as the F-150 went off the road and overturned.

Despite wearing a seat belt, Forest died at the crash scene.

LSP says, “a toxicology sample was obtained from Forest for analysis.”

The investigation into this deadly crash remains open.