New Plaquemines Parish Ferry schedule to begin Monday, January 4

PLAQUEMINES PARISH- Plaquemines Parish announced today that new ferry schedules for the ferries located in the Belle Chasse and Scarsdale area and Pointe-a-la-Hache area will begin on Monday, January 4, 2021.

According to Plaquemines Parish, the Ferry Department will continue to monitor the number of passengers traveling on each ferry route. Ferry services will be regularly reviewed to ensure the schedules match the demand for the service.

Ferry schedules, daily service updates, contact information, and more information on each ferry is available here.

Updates on ferry schedules will also be available on all Plaquemines Parish social media platforms (@PlaqueminesParishGov).