NEW PLANS FOR WEST END: Ideas for redeveloping the once-popular area are in the works. Details about what’s next.

WESTEND, La. (WGNO)– The New Orleans City Council adopted the resolution, endorsing the cooperative endeavor agreement between Jefferson, Orleans, and the state of Louisiana to re-develop West End.

Members of both councils are hoping to bring new recreational, cultural, economic, and even residential opportunities to the area. A lot of these ideas are based on fond memories.

After years of sitting still, it’s time to move forward with ideas for the redevelopment of the once-popular West End area. It’s not just the community that is on board with this idea. Several local leaders are sharing their memories and hopes for bringing it back.

“They remember going to this venue whether it was to Fitzgerald’s or Brunings or Swanson’s or Jeager’s,” said Joseph Giarrusso, New Orleans City Council.

“I certainly remember the days of 99 cent crawfish. I don’t know if those are going to make a comeback at the West End, but we can all dream,” shared Jeff Schwartz, NOLA Director of Economic Development.

Unanimously showing their support, the New Orleans City Council is the latest to jump on board the plan to redevelop the west end area. It’s a cooperative endeavor agreement with Jefferson Parish and the State.

During their previous meeting, Jefferson Parish council members voted to approve the agreement, too.

The final plans are still being laid out but, before the councils can begin working on something though, lawmakers in Baton Rouge have to pass legislation to allow Jefferson and Orleans to lease the land along the Lakefront.

One thing they will have to avoid when finalizing plans is nothing can be built on pilings over the water.

The New Orleans and Jefferson Parish Councils are working together on these projects. In August, they could have a joint meeting to discuss these plans.

We will keep you posted.