NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — James Frazier is a New Orleanian and a former airman. SSgt. Frazier served in the Air Force at Patrick Air Force Base in the early 70s. However, he always knew he had a home to come back to in the Crescent City.

The house on Green Street has been in the Frazier family since the 1960s.

“This is going to be a brand new house, like he moved in 40-50 years ago,” Rebuilding Together New Orleans Executive Director William Stoudt said. “Projects like this, you have to do it right, which means you have to go all the way back to the studs.”

That’s why it took a whole group of soldiers to get the job done.

“We are completely gutting the house. We’re going to update and upgrade everything,” Harahan Home Depot Store Manager Chad Abadie said. “We’re putting up a fence. We’re scraping and painting the exterior.”

Those exterior issues were caused by Hurricane Ida, but Frazier said his house was in disrepair before the storm — and the neighbors took notice.

“The neighbors were reaching out saying, ‘how can we help Mr. Frazier? He has so much work in his house,'” Stoudt said. “He wasn’t able to afford his roof, he had water actively coming into his house.”

So to those volunteers, it was the least they could do to say thanks.

“This is just a small way to repay their service and what they’ve given to make this country what it is today,” Abadie said.

“We are thankful they have a great attitude about it,” Frazier said.

Rebuilding Together New Orleans is accepting donations for the Frazier Project. They are hosting the 3rd annual Build and Boil event Saturday, May 14.