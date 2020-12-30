New Orleans urges caution this New Year’s as COVID cases rise

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans and all local public safety agencies are encouraging residents to exercise caution during the New Year’s holiday this year as COVID-19 continues to spread at a dangerous rate in New Orleans.

“Just as with other holidays this year, we’ve had to significantly adjust what New Year’s celebrations will look like in New Orleans,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “That means no large parties, no riverfront fireworks, and no spectators at the fleur-de-lis drop. Please stay at home and ring in the New Year safely with the members of your immediate household.”

This New Year’s Eve, New Orleans will host the televised Central Time Zone “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” and you can watch the program right here on WGNO.

Here are the directives from the Mayor’s office:

No Riverfront Crowds or Fireworks

While New Orleans will host the televised Central Time Zone “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” the event will be closed to the public and will not allow spectators. Moreover, there will be no firework display along the riverfront this year. The City asks that residents and visitors do not attempt to gather near Jax Brewery, as the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) will block vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the surrounding area and will prevent crowds from forming.

Additional NOPD and New Orleans Emergency Medical Services presence will be provided in the Downtown and French Quarter areas on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day; however, residents are strongly urged to stay home.

Restaurant and Bar Restrictions

Residents and visitors who wish to dine or drink out in New Orleans are reminded of current COVID-19 restrictions in restaurants and bars.

Restaurants operating in Orleans Parish are limited to 50% of indoor seating capacity with tables at least six feet apart. Restaurants must also cease the sale and service of alcohol at 11 p.m. nightly. Restaurant patrons must wear masks in restaurants at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.

Due to an increasing positive case count in Orleans Parish that has exceeded 5% for two consecutive weeks, the State of Louisiana is requiring that bars, breweries, and live adult entertainment venues close indoor facilities beginning at 11 p.m. this evening. These facilities can continue to operate between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. with the sale of alcohol through drive thru, takeout, curbside pickup, or outdoor seating up to 50 people socially distanced.

Please report business non-compliance or large gatherings by submitting online or calling 3-1-1 (504-658-2299).

Illegal Fireworks

The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) also reminds residents and visitors that consumer fireworks are illegal in Orleans Parish. A rash of residential fires this holiday season has displaced several local families. The use of illegal fireworks amplifies the risk of residential fires. NOFD encourages everyone to start 2021 off right by safely celebrating indoors with the members of your immediate household.

A City-sponsored fireworks display will take place in New Orleans East at 8:30 p.m. Residents are asked to enjoy from their homes.