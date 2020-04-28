New Orleans trombone man performs a sidewalk symphony of one

LPO's Matt Wright hits a high note every time he gets take out

GRETNA, La – When Matt Wright dresses for work, it’s white tie and tails.

Matt plays trombone with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, the LPO.

The coronavirus canceled the symphony’s season.

So Matt’s got some extra time.

He can order take-out.

And when he picks up his food at Banana Blossom in Gretna, Louisiana, he leaves the kind of tip that can’t be topped.

The kind of tip only a music man could leave.

WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says it’s now Matt’s regular restaurant routine.

It’s a symphony on the sidewalk.

From a symphony of one.