New Orleans to take in evacuees amid Hurricane Laura

NEW ORLEANS – As neighboring parishes are recovering from Hurricane Laura, Orleans Parish is extending a helping hand.



“The city is tore up. I mean, it’s literally tore up,” Lake Charles resident, David Prude told us. “It’s no lights, no water, no gas, no nothing and I just stood it out as long as I could and we just couldn’t take it no more, you know?”



That’s why people like Prude came to New Orleans for help after Hurricane Laura. The Department of Children and Family Services stepped up to assist with providing shelter for evacuees.



“They are going to Zephyr Field where they’re being assigned which hotel room we have availabilities at and then, once they get to that hotel I have staff on the ground that register them into the hotel so that we can track who is where,” Regional Administrator for the Department of Children and Family Services, Jean Guinta shared.

The hotels are free of cost for evacuees. WGNO is told, the State of Louisiana is making the payment for the rooms. Guinta says assistance like this is necessary.



“Money is gonna be scarce for these folks because they’re gonna be out of jobs for a little while,” said Guinta. “It’s just really important that we have those services available at this time for the residents so that they can safely shelter themselves.”

Prude says this kindness shows unity throughout Louisiana.



“We took care of New Orleans people, you know? We did for them and now, you know, they’re returning the favor for us,” Prude said. “Hey, we gotta take care of each other, that’s just how it goes, you know?”