New Orleans school on lockdown as police search for suspect who shot at officer

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a report of an officer in need of assistance near Bullard Avenue and Barrington Drive in the Seventh District.

Initial reports show that around 10 a.m. a carjacking occurred near Leon C. Simon Drive and Founders Road. Orleans Levee District police responded to the incident and located subjects in the reported stolen vehicle.

According to the NOPD, that is when at least one subject fired upon the officer at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Barrington Drive.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

One subject was apprehended at the scene, while a second suspect remains at large.

A perimeter has been established at Bullard Avenue and Barrington Drive. The public is asked to avoid this area until investigation is complete.

As a result of this incident, Bishop McManus Academy has been placed on lockdown for safety precautions.

No further information is available at this time. Updates will be made from the scene as information becomes available.