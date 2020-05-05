New Orleans Saints’ 2020 schedule will be released Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the field before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The NFL will release its regular-season schedule on Thursday night.

Monday’s announcement is the latest example of the league conducting business mostly as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 7 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Thus far, the league has not announced any major changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has brought most organized sports around the globe to a halt.

The league still plans to start the season on time while playing in teams’ home stadiums.

The Saints already knew what teams they would be playing when the match-ups were finalized at the end of the 2019 season.

They will host the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Saints will travel to Philadelphia, Las Vegas , and Chicago.