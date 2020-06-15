New Orleans residents to gather for vigil on Sunday afternoon at Congo Square

NEW ORLEANS – A mourning interfaith memorial prayer vigil was held at Congo Square on Sunday afternoon to honor George Floyd along with every African-American who lost their life to police brutality.



New Orleans residents came together for a peaceful gathering – one that Reverend Gregory Manning did not call a “protest.”

“We’re creating a memorial. People are laying down reeves and flowers and photos of all lives- black lives that we have lost,” Manning told WGNO this afternoon. “Whether we’ve lost them because of police violence or we lost them to having metaphorical knees on our neck in general.”

The memorial was supposed to take place inside of Armstrong Park but New Orleans residents say, the gate of the entrance was locked when they arrived which bothered some participants.



“That is an example of the oppression that black people have in the city that we can’t freely meet,” New Orleans resident, Anika Ofori said.



Others told us, they were grateful the memorial was able to happen regardless of the location.

“This is an opportunity that I can contribute and show my voice and show my support in a way that I feel safe and in a way that gives support to a well-organized and meaningful message,” another New Orleans resident, Sara Neal shared.



A message that Reverend Manning prays ripples throughout the community.



“I hope that there will be more peace to our city. You know, we’ve been able to have this time of absolute peace,” Manning said. “We haven’t seen the violence and the burning and the looting that other cities have seen. Lets just make sure that continues to happen.”