New Orleans residents celebrate Memorial Day weekend under Phase One

NEW ORLEANS – Memorial Day weekend is a time to honor those in the military who’ve lost their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It’s also a time to spend with your loved ones- often in public and crowded places.



In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, residents are unable to celebrate like they’re used to.



“Sitting in the backyard having a BBQ or being at the beach or something like that so this is unusual being alone for the holidays” New Orleans Resident, Paul Paboudjian shared with WGNO tis morning. “It’s completely different.”



Although, normally people would be spending the weekend with extended family and friends in large gatherings, they’re grateful for the small things they can experience.



“I mean, just the freedom to get out and exercise. It’s nice to be able to feel the breeze and not be couped up in the house really” another resident said.

Some made sure to stop by Café Du Monde in City Park. Others took a visit to Storyland (whose only taking 75 guests at a time during phase one).



“We’re just thrilled especially with young kids basically in our backyard and our front yard for what seems like months” New Orleans resident, Khaled Dajani shared.



The afternoon weather seemed to be the cherry on top. “When I saw the sun, I got excited and left the house instantly.”



While it’s not the ideal circumstances for Memorial Day weekend, it is a step in the right direction. “You have to make the best of it, you know? Just make what you can out of what you have.”