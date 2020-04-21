New Orleans reminds residents of upcoming recycling drop-off day cancellations

NEW ORLEANS — The City Of New Orleans Department of Sanitation reminds residents of upcoming event cancellations at the Recycling Drop-Off Center, 2829 Elysian Fields Ave., due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The following Recycling Drop-Off Events have been cancelled:

City curb-side recycling services in Orleans Parish will continue as scheduled. Properties with four units or less, which are eligible for garbage collection by the City, are encouraged to call 311 to register for free curbside recycling.

For additional information, visit the City’s Sanitation website here or call 311.