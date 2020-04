New Orleans – The NOPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the Fairgrounds Neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired just before 9:00 Wednesday night near North Broad Street and Bayou Road.

They found a man inside a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information that can help investigators in this case, is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.