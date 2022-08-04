NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— As utility bills continue to rise as the summer sun beats down, the City of New Orleans has unveiled another round of utility assistance to help those facing shut-offs.

On Thursday, the City’s Department of Community Development was set up at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East to help eligible renters apply for financial relief while the city court provided legal advice for people facing eviction. The non-profit Total Community action was also on-site to assist people experiencing higher than normal water bills.

If you need assistance but missed Thursday’s event, you can apply through the city website by clicking here. There, visitors can also find information about other programs including emergency rental assistance.

The city says those looking to apply for utility assistance must provide the following documents:

A form of identification

Social Security Card

Proof of address and/or current lease

Proof of current total household income

Documentation evidencing the past due utility bill

Payments will be made directly to the utility servicer.

The city has provided nearly 1,500 households since the beginning of the pandemic. More than $2.1 million has been used to help people struggling to pay their utility bills.



