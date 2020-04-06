New Orleans Native Peyton Manning and wife donated to local Hospitality Cares Pandemic Response Fund

NEW ORLEANS — United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) Monday announced an undisclosed major contribution from New Orleans native Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley, to its Hospitality Cares Pandemic Response Fund, started in partnership with the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and Entergy (LHF) and to provide crisis grants to hospitality workers who cannot afford basic needs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Manning endorsed the fund through a video on social media and encouraged the public to join him in supporting industry professionals in the region.

The Hospitality Cares Fund surpassed the million-dollar mark over the weekend thanks to a $25,000 matching challenge issued by New Orleans Saints Linebacker Demario Davis and his wife, Tamela, and a generous $50,000 gift from The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.

“We are beyond grateful for their contributions and take comfort in knowing that for every Manning and Davis, there are also dozens of everyday heroes stepping up to contribute and provide hope where it’s needed most,” said Jennifer Kelley, LHF executive director. “I’m continually astounded by the response we’ve heard from individual donors who are giving anything they can to make a difference, as well as small business and restaurant owners who are leveraging their talents and resources to raise additional support.”

New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno joined UWSELA, LHF and Entergy in their efforts to increase awareness for the growing need to support hospitality workers by encouraging famous New Orleanians to bring attention to the fund.

“I’m proud to partner with United Way to raise dollars to provide as many grants as possible and am incredibly thankful for all the donations that have come in. This truly shows how much the people of New Orleans care for each other and that we’re all in this together,” said Moreno. “These emergency grants are essential to many people who are struggling. In these challenging times, we must do all we can to help one another.”

With more than a million dollars in funding, UWSELA expects to send one-time $500 crisis grants to over 2,000 individuals in the industry to help with basic household needs, like food, housing, health care, transportation, and child care.

“It is promising to know we will be able to get immediate financial assistance to thousands of vulnerable households across the region, but we know we still have a long way to go, tens of millions at least, if we are to get a grant to every hospitality worker in need,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA president and CEO. “We’re coping with the knowledge that tens of thousands of people are struggling to survive, and we will not rest until we tap every resource possible.”

UWSELA opened and temporarily closed the fund’s application process within six hours on Saturday, March 21, after receiving responses from over 2,000 applicants, which includes individuals from across UWSELA’s seven-parish service area.

“I am a single mother who is in night school and now has lost her job because of the COVID-19 virus. I have my bills still coming and a young son to feed,” said a Hospitality Cares Fund grant recipient who wishes to remain anonymous. “I have been sitting here for two weeks wondering what I am going to do. As soon as I received this [notification] email, I cried instantly for I am so grateful there are such gracious souls out there that are willing to help us. People like me still have hope!”

The initial round of approvals is ongoing as follow-up outreach is necessary in some cases to verify applicant information. Grant distributions will continue throughout early April via check and direct deposit. UWSELA and LHF will reevaluate reopening the application process in the coming days based on the number of approved recipients and available funds.

The public can contribute to the Hospitality Cares Pandemic Response Fund and learn more at UnitedWaySELA.org/HospitalityCares.