New Orleans moves to modified Phase III

NEW ORLEANS— Our city moves to a modified Phase II on Friday. And while New Orleans was one of the early hot spots of COVID infection across America, the city’s Health Director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno and Mayor Latoya Cantrell now credit our testing and vaccinations with helping us get there.

According to Cantrell, “We’re number one in the state meaning our city in getting people vaccinated.”

Avegno continues, “We have initiated vaccine in Orleans Parish over 21%, which is phenomenal and it speaks to our providers.”

NOLA’s percent positive is also at 1.5 and as a result the city takes the next steps in cautiously opening up.

Cantrell said, “We are moving to 75% capacity across the board for restaurants and businesses in our community.”

This instruction caps size limits to 75 indoors and 150 outside. The limit for what’s considered higher risk environments are not as high.

“Bars and breweries 50% capacity indoors since we are below 5%,” said Avegno.

Also a bit of optimism today with the allowance of some live entertainment to return and the recent vaccinations of culture bearers.

Avegno, “When they can be vaccinate, again that means more gigs for hem to play as we’re opening this up.”

Finally, the mayor was asked whether she felt vindicated after some of the criticism she’s received behind the closures.

Cantrell said, “I love the memes I have thick skin…at the end of the day making the right decision and the tough decisions to move this city along with the data and as it reflects we’ve done the right thing.”