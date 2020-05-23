New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy to hold two-day graduation ceremony

NEW ORLEANS – The drive-up ceremony will be held today and tomorrow.

The New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy (NOMMA) is an “A” rated, open admissions public charter 8-12 high school. It’s adjacent to the Marine Forces Reserve national headquarters in Federal City. This weekend they will honor graduating cadets of the class of 2020.

The celebration will be a drive-through diploma ceremony with graduating seniors in their cap and gowns exiting the vehicle to receive their diplomas. The festivities will include graduation pomp and circumstance with decorated vehicles, balloons, and professional photographs.

Each graduate will be given a one-hour time frame to receive their diploma under the NOMMA pavilion and take a professional photograph. The graduation schedule was determined by alphabetical last name and divided over two days.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 23rd, 10am to 4pm and Sunday, May 24th, 10am to 4pm at 425 O’Bannon Street in Federal City, Algiers.