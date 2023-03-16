NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen vehicle from Algiers.

The vehicle was last seen in the 4000 block of Behrman Highway on Tuesday (Feb. 21). It was being held there in a parking lot by the owner after they left for a out-of-state job assignment.

After returning from the trip on Monday (Mar. 13th) the driver discovered that the vehicle was not at the parking lot.

The vehicle is listed as a black and white Chevrolet Silverado, Florida license plate Z79JLP, with damage to the front driver’s side wheel.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6045 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

