New Orleans hotels open their hearts & doors to folks seeking shelter from Hurricane Laura

NEW ORLEANS– In 2005, thousands of people in New Orleans evacuated for Hurricane Katrina, and now 15 years later, New Orleans has the opportunity to pay back the generosity of others who are seeking shelter from Hurricane Laura.

“I didn’t want to leave Lake Charles, but I’m glad I did,” Ray Stenson from Lake Charles said.

Stenson is one of many from Lake Charles who evacuated. He’s now staying free of charge at the Hilton Riverside in Downtown New Orleans.

“The state of Louisiana has put us up because it is a state of emergency. We appreciate Governor John Bel Edwards helping us and doing this for the people of Louisiana,” he said.

The Hotel Association worked with the Governor’s Office along with the Department of Child and Family Services to provide 300 rooms at the Hilton Riverside, 275 rooms at the Sheraton, and 500 rooms at the Marriott for all those who needed to evacuate.

James Jackson said, “I’d like to thank all the people that put this together because it was something that we needed.”

For them it feels like a full circle moment because during Hurricane Katrina so many people evacuated to Lake Charles.

“That’s like saying, we can feel your pain, and you can feel our pain,” Jackson said.

The future’s scary and unknown but for now, at least they know they have a safe place to stay.

“I’m just thinking, what are we going home to,?” Stenson said.

“I slept like a baby last night. To be thankful we are still alive, and to be grateful that is very special,” Jackson said.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner is also provided free of charge for those who evacuated.