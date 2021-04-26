New Orleans hopes “Mow to Own” helps blighted property issue

NEW ORLEANS – The city of New Orleans has a new plan to get rid of blighted properties.

The “Mow to Own” initiative has more than 100 vacant properties up for grabs.

The program offers neighbors who own property adjacent to a blighted lot the opportunity to apply to take care of and eventually purchase such vacant lots.

Those wanting to participate must apply and pay a $650 deposit towards purchasing the propterty. After a year of maintaining the grass and keeping the property clean, the participant will receive a closing date and be given an $875 credit for taking care of the lot.

The lots are sold for the value according to the Orleans Parish Assessor.

At the end of the year, the deposit and credit for the land are used towards paying for closing costs and the lot.

“I was proud of my role to pass the ordinance for this program as a City Councilmember, and to help get this program off the ground as mayor. This is another tool to fight blight and build transferable wealth for residents in their neighborhood. Further, this program is a win-win for the City of New Orleans because it helps remove eyesore properties that reduce residents’ quality of life as well as reducing the resources the City needs to maintain blighted lots. This is a long time coming!” said Mayor Cantrell.

Once someone goes through the Mow to Own program, the property will be clear of taxes and other fees owed to the city.

Click here for a link to the application and click here to see a list of the available properties.