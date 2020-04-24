New Orleans Food Pantry Needs Volunteers

NEW ORLEANS— The New Orleans Food Pantry has fed thousands of families during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a herculean effort to gather food, and distribute in order to meet the need in our city.

Troy Duhon, founder of Giving HOPE NOLA, the parent non-profit of the food pantry said, “A lot of these people are first-timers. There are a lot of people in the hospitality industry, they’ve been laid off or furloughed and they’re just scared. They don’t know where they’re gonna get food from.”

Although the pantry begins distribution at 11a.m., some people show up as early at 4:30a.m.

Director Betty Thomas welcomes and acknowledges the great demand, but there are problems with filling the demad.

“My biggest challenge right now is volunteers. We’re getting plenty of food to feed families in need, especially those that are out of work right now, and the kids are home from school. Yes, volunteers, if you’re sitting at home with nothing to do, and you’re looking for something to get through this pandemic, come out give us a hand. We’ve got gloves, we’ve got masks for you, for that added protection. We’re helping people- some of them are out as early as 4:30 in the morning and we don’t open until 11,” said Thomas