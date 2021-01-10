New Orleans Fire Department investigating early morning fire

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that broke out at the corner of Gravier and S. Tonti Streets. NOFD units got there at approximately 5:48 a.m. to find an abandoned two-story building with flames coming through the roof.

Entergy Electric was called to the scene to de-energize powerlines so that firefighters could safely extinguish the flames. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 6:49 a.m.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.