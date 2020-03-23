New Orleans Events Planner raises money for the hospitality industry with canceled wedding flowers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Brides across the nation are living their worse nightmare, having to cancel their wedding and the events planners are right there with them.

"It's really scary as a business owner because I really don't know what is to come," Susan Zackin, owner of Z Events shared.

Small businesses in New Orleans are hurting.

"Spring is one of the busiest times of year for us in the industry," said Zackin. "Everything has been postponed or canceled indefinitely. So, the amount of revenue and the lives that this is effecting is so so deep. There`s no words for it all actually."

One of the wedding that was postponed was supposed to happen this weekend. Delivered on Friday, were the $50,000 worth of flowers, all for an event that's no longer happening.

Taking a bad situation and making it just a little bit better, all of the flowers that would have gone to waste were sold instead.

"Luckily our clients are gracious enough to donate these flowers and Susan and I came up with the idea to have this amazing flower market, while we still can," shared Kim Wise, owner of Kim Starr Wise Floral Events. "We are repurposing them and sell them. That we can donate the funds to the hospitality industry."

While the events team was raising money, they were also lifting up the customers' spirits. Of course, following the social distancing rules, dozens of customers showed up and went home happy.