NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans EMS has announced that it will be suspending operations due to extreme winds in the area.

EMS says emergency responders will address calls accordingly once it is safe to do so.

#NOEMS operations have been suspended due to dangerous winds. We will address calls accordingly once it is safe for our first responders. pic.twitter.com/AiijjCLSuL — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) August 29, 2021

More information will be announced as it becomes available.

