New Orleans Criminal Justice Commissioner releases open letter on death of George Floyd

NEW ORLEANS — The Criminal Justice Commissioner for the City of New Orleans, Tenisha Stevens, today released the following open letter regarding the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd:

To Whom It May Concern:

As we continue to process the in-custody death of Mr. George Floyd, I am sickened by the actions and inactions of the four former officers of the Minneapolis Police Department. I watched this video in its entirety and was overcome with a battery of emotions — disgust, frustration, confusion, anger, and pity — to name a few. Our New Orleans Police Department officers take an oath to preserve the constitutional rights of every citizen, but that was not afforded to Mr. Floyd. The officers from Minneapolis not only violated Mr. Floyd’s constitutional rights, but also his basic human rights that come with being a citizen of the United States of America.

As Criminal Justice Commissioner of the City of New Orleans, I vow to you actions and negligence such as this WILL NOT BE TOLERATED. The citizens who live in and visit our great city deserve a professional and caring police department. The excellent training of our police department has been recognized nationally as we maintain our commitment to providing our community with fair and professional service. I want to thank the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department for their hard work and dedication to service, especially during this unprecedented time. We have worked for many years to build community trust and will not taint this achievement by egregious acts such as those seen in that horrific video.

Finally, I ask that we, as a community, continue our work with our law enforcement professionals and continue building our bond. Thank you all for allowing us to serve you and we remain committed “to protect and to serve.”

Sincerely,

Tenisha Stevens

Criminal Justice Commissioner

City of New Orleans