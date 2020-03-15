New Orleans Councilman Jay Banks urges Mardi Gras Indians not to have Super Sunday gathering

Mardi Gras Indians and revelers during the Uptown Super Sunday celebration in New Orleans (File photo by WGNO’s LeBron Joseph)

New Orleans – Councilman Jay Banks says “no one needs to lose their mind,” but he is urging all city social groups– including the Mardi Gras Indian tribes– not to gather in large groups.

Councilman Banks was referring to the large St. Patrick’s Day crowd that gathered on Magazine Street Saturday, before it was broken up by the NOPD. In a statement, Banks calls the crowd “unsafe, reckless and should not happen again.”

“I am asking all of our culture bearers and all of those who love and support them to please not gather tomorrow,” says Banks, “Super Sunday will happen when it is safe to do so.”

Banks’ statement was released Saturday, March 14, after Mayor Latoya Cantrell confirmed the first coronavirus death in Louisiana.

“Please do not jeoardize your life, your family’s lives, or any other that you may come in contact with by participating in large gatherings,” says Banks.

“It’s just not worth it.”