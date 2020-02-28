New Orleans & Company holds monthly job fest!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – A monthly job fest stopped by New Orleans East Regional Library this afternoon!

Applications, interviews, and opportunities were all included in New Orleans and Company's monthly job fest!

Many employers participated including the ARMY, Waffle House, and the NOPD!

“Our goal is to hire quality candidates who love and live in New Orleans and make them a part of serving the city! NOPD Recruiter, Hydia Green told WGNO.

She says this event is one of their best recruiting tools!

“We do not miss an opportunity to spread the love of NOPD around the community!”

The police department is looking for dedicated and driven individuals.

18 employers were inside looking to hire immediately, some even on the spot and applicants like Joshua say, this job fest was more than helpful!

“It's in a prime location to where a lot of people do need to pick up work. So, yeah I feel like it's a great spot also” applicant Joshua Warren said. “I really hope I get a couple of jobs; you know?!”

Over 100 people visited today’s job fair, a few were called back for second interviews!

The next job fest is scheduled for March! Applicants don't need a resume to attend, just bring yourself!