NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – After months of delays and debate, the city of new Orleans will allow the NOPD to use surveillance technology to fight crime.

The New Orleans City Council met Thursday to consider amending the ordinance that would permit the use of surveillance tools.

Among the tools is facial recognition technology, which sparked debate among council members and the public.

Two amendments were made to the city’s surveillance technology ordinance. One would exclusively allow properly trained NOPD officers to use face and characteristic tracking systems.

“The amendment also provides additional safeguards that the technology cannot be used as probable cause for an arrest,” said District D Councilman Eugene Green.

That amendment, authored by District A Councilman Joseph Giarrusso, passed.

Another amendment stated facial recognition technology should only be used for previously committed crimes and exclude crimes involving abortion and consensual sex.

“So, this to me, as written, is overbroad, so my intent in amending the policy is to exclude those two things for facial recognition,” said District B Councilwoman Lesli Harris.

That amendment failed after some council members insisted revisions were made following a June 15 Criminal Justice Committee meeting.

Some members of the public spoke in opposition of the ordinance, saying the use of facial recognition technology is biased and that it would unfairly target woman and people of color.

“It seems completely bizarre to me to say we’re going to allow them to continue to start using this technology when we have no idea how it works, we have no idea how it’s going to be used, and we have no idea how we’re going to pay to track using it,” said one public speaker.

Ultimately, the ordinance passed 4-2.

“This proposed ordinance does not further any injustices,” said Green. “The council, however, will continue to address root causes of crime, including fair housing, education, access to employment.”

The ordinance will take effect upon the mayor’s signature or after ten days.