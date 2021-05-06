New Orleans City Council approves agreement for redeveloping West End

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday, May 6, the New Orleans City Council unanimously approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with Jefferson Parish to redevelop the West End. Jefferson’s council approved a similar resolution during its most recent meeting.

Redeveloping the West End is not a new idea. Some proposals date back before Hurricane Katrina. But it was the storm itself that devastated the area so terribly that it still hasn’t fully recovered.

The latest plan is a work in progress. There are no firm projects announced. But New Orleans and Jefferson Parish leaders would like to see the plans include new cultural, recreational, economic and even residential options.

Previously, leading up to the recent councils’ votes, lawmakers in Baton Rouge also had to approve the leasing of the land for any new projects.

In Jefferson Parish, Jennifer Van Vrancken is leading the effort, as is her counterpart on the New Orleans City Council, Joseph Giarrusso.

During Thursday’s vote, council members also talked about the two councils working together on other projects. In August, they could have a joint meeting to discuss the Covid-19 recovery in the region.