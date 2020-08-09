New Orleans Chef Richard Papier premieres new series “Papier Plates” on YouTube

NEW ORLEANS– Chef Richard Papier, formally the Executive Chef at Arana Taqueria has started his own YouTube series, “Papier Plates.”

“The plan is to have a show up and running every month featuring someone who has impacted my life in the restaurant industry or a local product made that is change the way I cook and think about cooking. Every episode will contain my horrible sense of humor as well as an entertaining video featuring me cooking some of my favorite dishes that will appeal to the home cook as well as the professional,” he said.

To watch “Papier Plates”: