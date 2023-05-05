NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Disney fans continue to await the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Disney Parks took to Twitter to give fans some news about a local connection to the new theme park ride.
To celebrate World Princess Week, Disney Parks announced a collaboration with New Orleans artist Sharika Mahdi. Mahdi has been entrusted with a Disney commission to create four pieces that will serve as inspiration for the ride
“I’m working on concept art for Disney’s Imagineering Studio as they reimagine Splash Mountain into a Princess and the Frog theme ride,” said Mahdi.
An alumna of the YAYA (Young Aspirations Young Artists) youth art program, Mahdi’s work is filled with unique compositions and bold colors.
“I want to show this is what it’s about, being a part of New Orleans and being a part of the culture,” Mahdi said.
More of Mahdi’s work can be found on her website.
