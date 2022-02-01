NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Tuesday marks the first day that most students who attend New Orleans public schools need to be vaccinated.

NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis says his school system is using the February 1 deadline as a day to reassess and to see which students haven’t submitted a vaccine card or exemption form.

“Our schools will continue to work with our students and our families over the coming weeks and months to continue to continue to support them to either become fully vaccinated or to get that exemption form on file,” said Dr. Lewis.

According to Lewis, 40% of kids, ages 5-17, in the City of New Orleans are fully vaccinated.

“I’m also proud to say that when you look at students, ages 5 to 17, that have received their first dose, it brings us to 56%,” explained Superintendent Lewis.

That percentage increases to 79% when looking at kids, ages 12 -17 who have received the first shot.

“And then, what it says to us as a school system that we’re on our way to have our students fully vaccinated and really protect our young people, so that we can not only prioritize in-person learning, but we also make our community a healthy place for all of our community members as well,” said the superintendent.

Lewis is reminding parents that there is a form of exemption for all vaccines, including COVID-19. Exemptions include medical, religious, or philosophical reasons.

“We want our families to know that no one is going to be excluded because either you can go through the process and become fully vaccinated, or you have the opportunity to actually fill out the exemption,” said Lewis.

If parents need additional information, they’re asked to reach out to their child’s school.

You can also find more information, including information on how to get vaccinated, at https://nolapublicschools.com/