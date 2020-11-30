New Orleans activates Freeze Plan, urges residents to prepare for cold weather

NEW ORLEANS — In anticipation of cold weather, the City of New Orleans has activated the Citywide Freeze Plan to provide shelter to homeless residents.

A cold front has moved into our areas, bringing about the coldest temperatures this year. Tonight, temperatures will drop and, factoring in wind chill, will remain below the threshold of 35 degrees Fahrenheit long enough to trigger the activation of the freeze plan. The National Weather Service predicts the coldest period to be early Tuesday with “feels like” temperatures in the low to mid-30s for several hours.

Here is what the city plans to do:

Shelter for the Homeless

The freeze plan will be in effect to provide temporary shelter for homeless residents. The public is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department non-emergency number, 504-821-2222, to report someone in need of shelter. Individuals needing shelter will be accepted, free of charge, at the following locations under the following conditions:

Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 8 p.m. Monday

1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 8 p.m. Monday The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Monday

4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Monday Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 6 p.m. Monday for overnight shelter. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone.

843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 6 p.m. Monday for overnight shelter. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone. Covenant House, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7.

611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7. New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Monday.

Cold Weather Preparedness

Residents and visitors are encouraged to take precautions to protect people and pets during cold weather, using these tips:

STAY WARM

Stay inside in heat during extreme cold.

If you have to go outside, wear layers, a hat & gloves and carry a cell phone.

Check on neighbors, children, the elderly & chronically ill to make sure they are okay.

Bring pets inside.

PRACTICE FIRE SAFETY & PREPARE YOUR HOME

Never leave space heaters unattended.

Never use a stove or an oven to heat your home.

Check your smoke & carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they are working.

Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it.