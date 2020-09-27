New Orleans 911 heroes featured on new Luke Wilson show, ‘Emergency Call’

NEW ORLEANS– Actor Luke Wilson is the host of the new ABC show, “Emergency Call” which features real-life 911 calls and the Emergency specialists answering those calls.

“They really are the first link in a cain of first responders,” Wilson told WGNO Reporter Kenny Lopez.

Kelcey Chaney at the Orleans Parish Communications District is part of that Emergency link. Her work is being featured on the new show.

“There are always scary calls everyday. We get the right people to the right place at the right time,” Chaney said.

She’s worked at the Orleans Parish Communications District for two and a half years.

“You have to be able to develop a rapport with people because people call with some of the most tragic incidents,” she said.

Kelcey said the most important piece of information when you call 911 is your location.

“The questions we ask are necessary questions and they don’t delay a response,” she said.

Luke Wilson said, “New Orleans call takers—they are getting call after call, no lull in action. I would see New Orleans as high stress for them.”

“I love my city, I love my people, and we just do what we have to do for them,” Chaney said.

Hosting “Emergency Call” is giving Luke insight into these real-life heroes jobs.

“They really have to control their emotions, when they are relaying information, so they don’t seem panicked,” Wilson said.

Luke Wilson said that fortunately he has never had to call 911 in his real-life, but some of his movie characters could benefit from 911’s help.

“Maybe my character from that San Diego news station–Anchorman, who loses his arm to Tim Robbins’ public television anchor,” Wilson said.

“Emergency Call” premieres on WGNO-TV on Monday, September 28th at 9 p.m. New Orleans will be featured on the first few episodes.

For more information about “Emergency Call,” click HERE.