New Orleanians Attempt to Break World Record for Line Dancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Will we do it? New Orleanians attempted to break the world record for the largest line dance.

On Friday, January 31 around 18,000 locals showed up to move and groove at City Park. With their dancing shoes on, they men and women danced the night away with live performance from New Cupid, the creator of Cupids Shuffle.

There was fun for all ages at the line dancing event. Scrumptious food from an array of food trucks, sponsors with books, gifts and apparel for sale and a ton of live entertainment to keep everyone rockin' to the beat.