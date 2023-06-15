NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — City leaders gathered to celebrate the completion of the new Desire-Florida Multi-Service Center Thursday, June 15.
Located at 3520 Industry Street, the center serves as a space for various events and city needs, according to Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
“Flexibility relative to the use, it’s equipped with meeting rooms, a professional kitchen, music and dance room, we have new office space. It’s flexible for events and weddings, and whatever the community desires in the desires for the community.”
The $4.9 million in funding came from a combination of city bonds, FEMA dollars and Hurricane Katrina funds.
The center will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A list of upcoming events can be found at NORDC.org.
