JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish leaders want to give people in Bucktown more reasons to go over the levee.

There was a groundbreaking ceremony held on Wednesday for a plan that’s been in the works for about five years.

It’s called “Bucktown Living Shoreline” project. It will provide a place to launch kayaks and canoes and other attractions. Plus, the project will improve about 25-acres of marsh off the shore that will help protect the levee from storm surges and provide shelter for wildlife.

“This will not only reduce wave energy and storm impacts, but it will also trap sediments. It will improve water clarity. It’s going to provide recreational opportunities as well as important fish and wildlife habitat,” said Pontchartrain Conservancy Executive Director Kristi Trail.

The project will cost about $12 million. The rocks will start going in in about two weeks.

