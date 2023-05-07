PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A brand new resort had its grand opening Thursday afternoon in Panama City Beach.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort has tons of amenities and rooms for guests.

The five-story hotel is located on Front Beach Road in the Pier Park shopping area.

It has over 200, a stunning view of the Gulf of Mexico, and a pool complex that includes a water slide. Guests also can rent event space on the fifth floor. It is an open-air venue design.

But that’s not all, two restaurants are connected to the resort as well. General Manager Mike Chouri said this is a brand new resort-style for Panama City Beach.

“It’s a luxury style with the suite concept, every single room in the hotel is a suite, you get to enjoy a complimentary full-service breakfast and at the same time in the evening, you have a reception for an hour and a half complimentary as well so really, you can come in pretty much pay your rate and just enjoy the hotel,” Chouri said.

This new resort has also brought nearly 200 jobs to Panama City Beach.

