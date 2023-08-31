NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Does he have the right ideas to bring down insurance rates, or is he a “fox in the henhouse,” protecting insurance companies at the expense of homeowners?

If there’s any doubt, Insurance Commissioner-Elect Tim Temple says his job is to make sure insurance companies follow the rules, and offer the best possible rates to policy holders.

But he also says the rules– the state’s regulations– are so burdensome that it’s become hard to persuade insurance companies to do business here.

Temple’s only competitor in the race for insurance commissioner was disqualified, giving Temple the title without an election. He’ll take office, replacing current Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, in January.

You can watch our interview with Temple, in its entirety, here.

