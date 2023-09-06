KENNER, La. (WGNO) — City leaders and Jefferson Parish councilmembers gathered for a groundbreaking on a new infrastructure improvement project in Kenner on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The celebration focused on two projects on Vintage Drive and Power Boulevard.

The Vintage Drive project includes a 12-foot-wide multi-use path along the Vintage Canal from Wilson Drive to Power Boulevard, as well as lighting and landscaping along the path.

The second project stretches along Power Boulevard from West Esplanade Avenue to Vintage Drive in Kenner. This project provides upgrades to existing pedestrian and bicycle paths with a focus on beautification.

The project also includes other improvements, including a bridge crossing over the drainage canal by Vintage Drive.

Officials say the latest improvement projects serve to provide a safe way for residents to walk and cycle across Jefferson Parish into the City of Kenner.

