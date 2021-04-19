New Iberia City Marshal resigns two months after his arrest for forging subpoena signatures

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia City Marshal “Tony” Miguez has resigned.

This comes two months after he was arrested for forging subpoena signatures and charged with eight counts of malfeasance in office, forgery, and injuring public documents.

After bonding out of jail in February, Miguez continued working as the city marshal.

It’s been two months since his arrest, and Miguez has now resigned.

He attempted to turn in his letter of resignation Friday, according to The Daily Iberian, who spoke with sources in the city of New Iberia and the Iberia City Court.

Miguez allegedly gave his resignation letter to city officials, though it was not accepted.

That’s because elected officials are required to file a resignation letter with the secretary of state’s office, not the city.

Monday afternoon a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Secretary of State confirmed Miguez had submitted his resignation letter.

News Ten reached out to several city and parish officials, who say it’s unclear if Miguez’s potential resignation was influenced by his recent arrest.

As News Ten first reported in February, Miguez was arrested for falsifying signatures on court documents.

Louisiana State Police detectives say Miguez forged multiple people’s signatures, falsely claiming they had been served subpoenas.

Investigators say instead of serving subpoenas to individuals he was required to, Miguez faked their signatures on the documents.

On February 4, News Ten reported that he was arrested for 8 counts of malfeasance in office, forgery, and injuring public documents.

He bonded out of jail that day and went back to work as the city marshal.

On Monday, Miguez officially resigned.