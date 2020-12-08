New Iberia city councilwoman will not be reprimanded as an elected official after second DWI arrest

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– New Iberia City Councilwoman Natalie Lopez was arrested Friday evening, and charged with driving while intoxicated, battery on a police officer, and no liability insurance after crashing her vehicle.

In January, Lopez was arrested on similar charges- driving while intoxicated, child endangerment, resisting an officer, and careless operation.

After her first DWI arrest, Lopez apologized and attributed her behavior to a traumatic year. Lopez said she had to file a restraining order against her abusive father and later found out he was dying of cancer.

She went on to say her arrest made her wake up and said she was determined to grow from the situation and become a better person.

The city attorney said Lopez’s arrests are a personal matter and require no discipline as an elected official.

City council members say there is nothing in the bylaws that says a council member must resign if they are arrested but added that if a person is convinced of a felony, they cannot serve as an elected official.

Louisiana state law says only when a person receives a third DWI will it become a felony.

Lopez’s second DWI charge is still a misdemeanor, yet she will face a fine of up to $1,000, 30 days to six months in jail, 240 hours of community service, and up to six months of probation.

News ten reached out to Lopez Monday regarding her second DWI arrest over the weekend. She declined to comment.