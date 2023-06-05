ST. JAMES, La. (WGNO) — New changes are underway in St. James parish.

Monday, June 5th, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) along with the American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) announced grant funding for the area known as cancer alley.

For years the parish has fought for better air monitoring and other environmental justice issues within the area including pollution.

The $479,958 grant will go towards creating equipment that will produce real-time data on certain pollutants affecting air quality that can be accessed by community groups, churches, local governments, and other project partners.

“Today we are celebrating a milestone in our ongoing efforts to protect the environment and improve the quality of life for communities in Louisiana and around the country. This grant will enable the LDEQ to establish and operate an air monitoring site in St. James Parish,” said Congressman Troy A. Carter

“This monitor is considered the gold standard for air quality monitoring and every chemical plant should have it. Let’s continue to work together, hand in hand, to build a sustainable and prosperous future for St. James Parish residents and all of Louisiana. There’s still more work to do,” continued Congressman Carter.

