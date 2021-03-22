New “Entertainment District” in the works

NEW ORLEANS – A prime piece of riverfront real estate could become New Orleans’ newest neighborhood.

Two developers are competing to see who will get the go ahead from the Morial Convention Center to create an “entertainment district.”

Both developers who presented this afternoon are hoping to transform the land into an entertainment mecca with indoor and outdoor venues, affordable housing, a civil rights museum and other attractions.

Transforming 39 acres next to the convention center will be key in keeping the area competitive with other cities across the country. The goal is to create an area which will generate jobs, taxes and more visitors.

The developers behind the plan called “The River District” and another team called “Muse Landing” each hope to land the deal.

The River District believes while entertainment is important, lessons from the pandemic show the economy and plans for this neighborhood must be diverse.

“Our team believes we must first establish a strong residential foundation and then we will activate selected locations throughout the neighborhood with an appropriate mix of essential and non-essential retail, food and beverage, entertainment, hotel hospitality, office and medical services and other uses,” said Lou Lauricella with the River District group.

Meanwhile, Muse Landing wants to create a vibrant destination district to complement the convention center’s transformation.

Joshua Brooks said, “Extending into the Warehouse District and into this site to create a moment that rivals Canal Street, Bourbon Street or Magazine Street to create a truly authentic New Orleans environment. As a center piece, we’re planning a music venue as an iconic architectural statement to drive people to the site and create an iconic experience.”

Both developers are already investing in the area.

The River District group is buying the old power plant nearby and Muse Landing’s investors are developing the Four Seasons property.