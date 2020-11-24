New Covid-19 clinical trial in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS– With an uptick in Covid-19 cases, New Orleans is in Code Red, but now there’s a new clinical trial being done in Metairie on Covid patients to possibly help Covid-19 patients from progressing to advance disease.

MedPharmics is conducting the ACTIV-2 clinical trial and other trials on Covid-19 patients between the ages of 18-49, who have just tested positive within a week. They’ll be infused with treatment and monitored to see how their bodies react to the treatment. The patients will then keep journals, as well.

“The purpose is we are trying to catch people early on in the course of the illness before they progress to the point where they need to be hospitalized,” Dr. Robert Jeanfreau, said.

The study is taking place nationwide, and is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (part of the National Institute of Health) with support from Operation Warp Speed- the U.S. Government’s effort to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines therapeutics, and diagnostics.

For more information, ww.activ-2.org or callers can call the Contact Center at 877-345-8813.