New Census deadline puts Louisiana in a tough spot.

Supreme Court rules to shorten the Census deadline to TONIGHT at midnight.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- A crucial deadline line change, the 2020 Census deadline is now today, October 15. So, time is running out.

Midnight tonight, that is the new cut off for responding to the 2020 census. If we don’t get those responses in, it could be an issue for the state of Louisiana because we could lose out on millions of federal dollars.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of ending the census earlier than planned.

Governor Edwards released a statement that reads, “The new date leaves little time for Louisiana to make sure we have a full count.” Louisiana has the third-lowest response count in the country. This opportunity only comes once every 10 years.

“It’s critical that every household completes the census,” urged Gov. Edwards.

The census will determine how we are represented in congress and how much in federal funding our state will receive for vital services such as health care, education, and roads.

Again that deadline is tonight, Thursday, October 15, at midnight. It should only take about five to ten minutes to fill out. Forms are online at 2020Census.gov or click here to get a form.