New BR Police Union billboards creating controversy, Mayor Broome responds

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – New billboards from the Baton Rouge Police Union are creating quite a stir in the Capital City.

The billboards refer to the rising murder rate in the area.

These are two examples of the BR Police Union billboards:



Pictures courtesy of BR Police Union

The above billboards refer to a Fox News report which says that Baton Rouge is the 5th deadliest city in the United States.

Mayor Broome responded to the BR Police Union billboards with this statement below:

It is unfortunate the police union is choosing to throw stones and disparage our community. The BR Police Union is clearly not serious about making Baton Rouge a better place to live. If they were, they could have donated the money spent on these billboards to anti-violence programs in Baton Rouge. I know the rank and file members of the Baton Rouge Police Department are serious about making our city safe however, and I look forward to working with them to achieve this goal. Furthermore, on the FBI’s crime statistics website, the federal agency specifically cautions against drawing conclusions by making direct comparisons between cities, writing: “Comparisons lead to simplistic and/or incomplete analyses that often create misleading perceptions adversely affecting communities and their residents.” Here’s the facts: throughout our country, we have experienced a downward trajectory of violent crime over the past few decades. Violence is a challenge throughout the Southern United States and Baton Rouge is no different. I am focused on addressing root causes of violence, specifically by empowering and investing in our disinvested communities. I call on the police union to stop the divisive advertising actions and unite with me and the members of the BRPD around this shared goal, rather than attempting to divide our community. Here is what we have accomplished since I took office: · Homicides dropped 10% from 2017 to 2018, and dropped another 12% from 2018 to 2019. · Violent crime is down 11% from 2017 to 2019. · Robbery is down 16% from 2017-2018 and down another 11% from 2018-2019. · Burglary, a property crime, dropped 17% from 2017-2018, and dropped another 16% from 2018-2019 Louisiana is among the poorest states in the country with among the highest rate of incarcerations. Bottom line we are not going to arrest our way out of our challenges. We must invest further in social services.